Nasty winter weather in store for Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin residents are in for a rough Wednesday as snow and strong winds along with frigid temperatures move in.

Storm Team 4 predicts an average accumulation of around 1" on Wednesday. Highs are forecasted around 20 degrees but could plummet into the teens - with wind chills around zero. We could see some wind gusts at over 40 miles per hour.

"We're looking at some pretty gross weather," TMJ4 Meteorologist Brian Niznansky said on the noon show Tuesday.

This also comes after a few snow showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued starting midnight Tuesday into 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

While the snow will not likely be a problem for residents in the cities, where there is more consistent snow-plowing, it could be an issue for more rural residents. Conditions are even rougher when you factor in those high winds.

