Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer Tuesday

More snow on the way for Wednesday
Expect more clouds today, but it will be warmer. We're starting around 20 degrees and the temperature should warm above freezing by this afternoon.
2022-01-04

****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH 5PM TOMORROW FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN***********

A south breeze will gust up to 30 mph by late afternoon. A strong cold front sweeps the area this evening.

The wind will shift out of the west and gust up to 40 mph. This will cause considerable blowing snow in the countryside, especially on north-south county roads.

A few snow showers will also be possible after midnight.

Tomorrow is not going to be a pleasant winter day. Very windy conditions and blowing snow continues along with temperatures in the teens and wind chills around zero.

Also, throw in more snow showers with around an inch of accumulation possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Warmer
High: 36
Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Windy & blowing snow. Ch. Snow Showers Late
Low: 18
Wind: W 20-30 mph G 40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Windy With Blowing Snow and Cold. Snow Showers Likely. Around 1" Accumulation
High: 20

THURSDAY: Windy with Blowing Snow and Very Cold. Ch. Snow Showers
High: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold
High: 16

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Mix/Frz. Drizzle Late
High: 33

