Social media algorithms have done it again! The internet is buzzing with talk of "exploding trees". And while it makes for a snappy headline, it's just more misleading clickbait.

Like many things outdoors, trees can be impacted by rapidly freezing water. But, will they explode? No.

Water seeps into the ground around us throughout the year. Milwaukeeans are all too familiar with potholes each Winter & Spring.

Watch: Meteorologist Brendan Johnson busts viral 'exploding trees' myth spreading on social media

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson busts viral 'exploding trees' myth spreading on social media

As water settles into the roadway & freezes, it expands the asphalt & loosens it. Add in hundreds, if not thousands of wheels running over that loose patch, and you'll be swerving to avoid a blowout!

Frost quakes have been documented around Wisconsin. As water freezes underground, it expands and presses on the surrounding soil and bedrock. Over time, mini-cracks in the soil can rupture, making a loud boom. Frost quakes have been known to induce some minor shaking.

Now, in birches and maple trees, there may still be some water and sap inside. As temperatures rapidly drop, there have been instances where rapid freezing led to snaps and cracks in branches and trunks. And while these can be loud, there's not enough of that liquid inside a tree to cause it to explode.

Take it from your local meteorologist — it's more important to take cold-weather precautions to stay warm this weekend. As for worrying about explosions in your backyard, you can rest easy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error