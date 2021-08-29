Watch
Weather

Actions

Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
In preparation of Hurricane Ida, a worker attaches protective plywood to windows and doors of a business in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Posted at 8:02 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 09:02:30-04

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying early Sunday morning.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, which makes it a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.

da is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. It arrives on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast.

Ida’s threat has forced emergency officials to prepare shelters for evacuees forced from their homes amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Louisiana Gov.

John Bel Edwards says the state is working to shelter many people in hotels to reduce risks of spreading the virus.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone