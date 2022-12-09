Friday snowfall: Waukesha County Department of Public Works, residents prepare

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As snowflakes begin to fly, Wisconsinites are getting ready to clean up.

Waukesha County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) began salting the streets Thursday to prepare for the 1-3 inches expected to accumulate on Friday morning.

Starting at 4 a.m., DPW representatives say that 53 plows will be on the roads working a 16-hour shift.

In the meantime, road salt is flying off the shelves as residents also gear up for the snowfall.

“I was kind of surprised it was taking so long,” Joseph Maylen from Waukesha said about this winter’s snowfall. “There was that one earlier in November but since then I’ve kind of just been waiting for it.”

Maylen stopped by TNT Ace Hardware to stock up on salt. As residents prepare, so do the shops supplying gear.

Tim Farrell is the assistant manager at TNT Ace. He says that for the wet and heavy snow the area is expecting, salt, push-and-scoop shovels, and snowblowers are good tools to have at your disposal.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick of people getting shovels, definitely seen an uptick of salt sales as well,” said Farrell. “Snowblowers are starting to go out the door and deliveries are being scheduled for them as well.”

As more snow arrives through the season, Farrell says supplies dwindle and wait times rise to get snow-removal equipment fixed.

“You want to make sure you’re stocked beforehand,” he said. “it’s going to save you a lot of extra effort and work.”

Industry workers say the sooner people are prepped and ready for the season, the better.

It’s expected to be an icy drive to work Friday morning, but Waukesha County plows will be on the roads until 10 p.m.

