Winter Weather Watch in effect for Southeastern Wisconsin

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the following counties beginning at 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Friday: Kenosha County, Racine County, Washington County, Ozaukee County, Milwaukee County, Sheboygan County, Walworth County, Waukesha County, Jefferson County. The same advisory goes into effect for Fond Du Lac and Dodge Counties at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER WATCH is also in effect for the following counties beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday: Kenosha, Racine, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Walworth, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson.

Blizzard conditions are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Portions of east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin are expected to see snow Thursday morning through late Friday night. Travel could be difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions could also impact the morning and evening commute, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.**

—

Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake. Southerly winds will bring afternoon temperatures into the upper 20s. Temperatures will approach the freezing mark late tonight as snow moves in from the West.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas West of Milwaukee - beginning at 6 p.m. tonight. Snow showers will move in from the West - bringing a few inches of accumulation in Dodge/Fond du Lac counties. The advisory takes effect in the rest of SE Wisconsin starting tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Snow showers will spread into more of the region throughout the Thursday forecast. NW winds will ramp up as well - gusting as high as 40 mph.

Snowfall accumulations are trending lower in SE Wisconsin - with a widespread 3-5" possible thru Saturday morning. The big question is if wrap-around snow showers will persist near the shore of Lake Michigan on Friday. This would bring accumulations to the higher end of the spectrum. If not, lower amounts seem much more possible.

Overall, higher snowfall amounts appear likely in central/SW Wisconsin. Temperatures will drop throughout Thursday and into Friday.

Regardless of snow amounts, high winds will lead to blowing snow & near-whiteout conditions late Thursday into Friday. A Winter Storm Watch still remains posted for this period.

With wind chills diving well below-zero & reduced visibility, travel will become trecherous beginning late Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 50-55 mph in some spots - espeically wide-open, rural areas.

Snow showers wrap up on Friday, but winds will persist into Saturday. Blowing snow is possible as gusts top 40mph early Saturday. Temperatures will only manage to climb into the single-digits over the holiday weekend.

Sunshine breaks back out on Sunday as the winds slowly subside. Highs will reach into the teens.

After a few flurries late Sunday night into Monday, highs will return into the 20s next week.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Chance Snow

High: 27 (Warming to near 32°F overnight)

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow; Cloudy

Low: 26 Lake 24 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Snow Showers Likely; 3-5" of Snow Accumulation

High: 30 (Falling to 15°F by 3pm)

Wind: Becoming NW 15-25 G:40 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Snow; Very windy & Cold; Blowing Snow

High: 8

Wind: NW 25-30 mph G50 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Cold & Windy; Blowing Snow Possible

High: 10

SUNDAY: Sunny & Cold

High: 13