Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin, freezing rain possible

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, SHEBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM. FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FREEZING RAIN IS CAUSING A LIGHT GLAZE ON ROADWAYS. BE PREPARED FOR ICY DRIVING CONDITIONS***

A weak front is bringing light rain and freezing rain early Wednesday morning. Expect some slick spots on the roadways, sidewalks, bridges, and steps, but no major ice accumulation is expected. Skies will eventually become mostly sunny with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s.

A storm will slide to our southeast Thursday but will be close enough to bring some light snow and gusty winds across the area. Light snow showers will arrive int he early afternoon and continue through early Friday morning. Less than 1/2" of snow is expected. Winds will be strong and out of the north 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. High temperatures will be near 40° Thursday.

It will still be breeze Friday with winds north 15-25 mph as the storm moves east. High pressure will build back in, bringing clear skies by Friday night. High temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s.

This weekend will be fairly nice with partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s and cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Our next chance for rain will be Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Iso. wintry mix in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny

High: 47°

Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Ch. showers

Low: 35°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and rain showers. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: N 15-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 35°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 36°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Breezy

High: 40°