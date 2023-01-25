Winter Weather Advisory in effect as light snow moves in

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 A.M. TO 9 P.M. WEDNESDAY FOR KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, AND RACINE COUNTIES AND FROM 4 A.M. TOL 3 P.M. FOR WALWORTH COUNTY. 1-3" OF LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED. SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY, ESPECIALLY ON UNTREATED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, AND OVERPASSES. DRIVE CAREFULLY​​

We'll be on the northwestern edge of a winter storm Wednesday. Light snow showers will begin early and continue through the day. 1" of snow is likely across the area, with 2-3" likely towards the lakefront and south of I-94.

Steady light snow will wrap up early this evening, but isolated light snow showers will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Little to no additional accumulation is expected. Highs will be near 32° Wednesday, with northeasterly winds 10-15 mph. After some light snow Thursday morning, we'll have mostly cloudy skies with highs near 30°.

A clipper swings through Friday afternoon, bringing up to 1/2" of snow. Winds will also be strong with and out of the south 20-25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Highs stay near 30°.

This weekend a winter storm will develop over us as it works its way east. We'll likely see additional accumulating snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Much colder air will also move in and drop high temperatures to near 20° and lows into the single digits through early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Light snow. Breezy

Accum: 1-3"

High: 34°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers

Accum: <1/2"

Low: 28°

Wind: S/NE 5-10 mph mph

THURSDAY: Light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Accum: Trace

High: 32°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Light snow in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy

Accum: <1/2"

High: 34°

Wind: S 20-25 G40 mph

SATURDAY: Snow likely late. Breezy

High: 25°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Snow likely

High: 22°