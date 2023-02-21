Winter Storm Watch issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Wednesday

{***A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM THURSDAY. SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS.***}

A windy start to Tuesday with northwest winds 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Winds weaken into the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. Snow moves in from the west Tuesday evening and continues through early Wednesday. The latest guidance has the snow staying farther north, so totals have have been adjusted accordingly, with most of southeastern Wisconsin picking up less than 1".

We'll get a few hours of quiet weather Wednesday morning before snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain move into the area after 12 p.m. The heaviest precipitation will be Wednesday evening, with lighter snow and sleet showers continuing through midday Thursday. Unfortunately, the latest guidance has shifted this storm farther north as well. I say unfortunately because this places more of southeastern Wisconsin in the sleet & freezing rain zone of the storm. Widespread ice accumulation around 1/2" is possible, which would cause dangerous driving conditions and potentially snap tree branches, leading to power outages. Snow still looks likely north of a line stretching from Beaver Dam to Port Washington, with around 4"+ possible. Expect these totals to change as the storm approaches, a waiver of just 30 miles in the storm's track could really change what some locations see.​ Nonetheless, we'll have gusty winds will this storm out of the east 15-25 mph, with gusts near 45 mph.

Colder air follows this storm with lows falling into the single digits inland and low teens by the lake Friday morning. Highs top out in the low to mid 20s.

There's another chance for snow Friday night, otherwise we slowly get back to sunnier weather for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow north late. Breezy

High: 35°

Wind: W/S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Snow north. Cloudy. Breezy

Accum: see map

Low: 30°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Snow, sleet, & freezing rain. Windy

High: 33°

Wind: E 15-25 G45 mph

THURSDAY: Snow & sleet. Windy

High: 38°

Wind: W 20-25 G40 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 26°

Wind: NW/E 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Snow possible early. Partly cloudy

High: 38°