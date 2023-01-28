Winter Storm Warning to go into effect at noon for portion of SE Wisconsin

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 12 P.M. SATURDAY UNTIL 6 A.M. SUNDAY FOR KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE & RACINE COUNTIES​​

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE REST OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN FROM 9 A.M. SATURDAY UNTIL 3 A.M. SUNDAY

Snow moves into SE Wisconsin later this morning -- leading to a messy start to the weekend.

Snow showers begin in earnest around 8-9 a.m. West of Milwaukee. The bulk of the snow moves in late morning and into the early afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected during the mid-afternoon -- where accumulations could range from 2-4". A heavier band of snowfall is expected to set up across SE Wisconsin -- although this band will be tricky to nail down. This main band of snowfall continues into the evening hours -- wrapping up around midnight.

Winds off of Lake Michigan overnight will lead to additional lake-effect snow from Port Washington to Milwaukee and Racine/Kenosha.

This snow could take overall totals up to 6-8". Isolated higher amounts are possible.

Snow will taper off by mid-late Sunday morning.

Cold weather follows up the snow into next week.

Highs will drop from the 20s into the teens by Monday/Tuesday.

SATURDAY: Snow Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

Accum: 4-6"; Higher totals near Lake Michigan

High: 25°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow Showers; Breezy

Accum: 2-4" (Lake-Effect)

Low: 19°

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Chance AM Snow; Becoming Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 22

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Cold

High: 11

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold

High: 16

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 23°