Today's Forecast

Winter Storm Warning to go into effect at noon for portion of SE Wisconsin

Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Racine Counties will all be under a Winter Storm Warning
A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 12 P.M. SATURDAY UNTIL 6 A.M. SUNDAY FOR KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE &amp; RACINE COUNTIES​​
and last updated 2023-01-28 08:10:53-05

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE REST OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN FROM 9 A.M. SATURDAY UNTIL 3 A.M. SUNDAY

Snow moves into SE Wisconsin later this morning -- leading to a messy start to the weekend.

Snow showers begin in earnest around 8-9 a.m. West of Milwaukee. The bulk of the snow moves in late morning and into the early afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected during the mid-afternoon -- where accumulations could range from 2-4". A heavier band of snowfall is expected to set up across SE Wisconsin -- although this band will be tricky to nail down. This main band of snowfall continues into the evening hours -- wrapping up around midnight.

Winds off of Lake Michigan overnight will lead to additional lake-effect snow from Port Washington to Milwaukee and Racine/Kenosha.

This snow could take overall totals up to 6-8". Isolated higher amounts are possible.

Snow will taper off by mid-late Sunday morning.

Cold weather follows up the snow into next week.

Highs will drop from the 20s into the teens by Monday/Tuesday.

SATURDAY:    Snow Showers; Cloudy & Breezy
Accum: 4-6"; Higher totals near Lake Michigan
High: 25°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow Showers; Breezy
Accum: 2-4" (Lake-Effect)
Low: 19°
Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Chance AM Snow; Becoming Partly Cloudy and Cold
High: 22

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Cold
High: 11

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold
High: 16

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 23°

