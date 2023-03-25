Winter Storm Warning in effect for Southeast Wisconsin

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of SE Wisconsin through 4 p.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Sheboygan & Fond du Lac counties.

A rain/snow mix has overspread much of Wisconsin this morning & a quick changeover to all snow is underway.

Snow rates will pick up during the mid-late morning hours. Much of the area, including Milwaukee, are expecting upwards of 5-8" of snowfall. Locally higher amounts are possible.

A sharp cutoff is expected far NW in the direction of central Wisconsin. Gusty winds up to 40mph will make travel tricky as the snow falls. Reduced visibility and slushy conditions are likely during the worst of the snow -- from roughly 5-11 a.m.

TMJ4 Snow totals for Southeast Wisconsin.

The heavier, wet snow will be compact and may melt more on the pavement. However, high snow rates may overcome this & lead to deteriorating road conditions. Expect to see more snow on the grass and a bit less on the pavement.

Light snow showers will linger into the early afternoon, with some more moderate snow persisting near the lake up until 3-4 p.m.

Cooler & drier filters in late in the day. There may be a few peeks of the sun near sunset. Lows overnight drop into the mid-20s.

Highs are back into the 40s on Sunday with a mix of Sun & Clouds. A few light snow showers are possible in the afternoon.

Next week starts off cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.



SATURDAY: Heavy Snow & Gusty Winds; Light Snow lingers in the Afternoon5-8" Total Snow, 3-5" Far NW; Locally higher amounts possible

High: 38

Wind: N/NE 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky; Cold

Low: 26

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds; Ch. Snow Showers late

High: 41

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.