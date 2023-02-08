Winter storm to bring rain, snow, and wind tonight, Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, SHEBOYGAN, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES FROM 6 A.M. TO 6 P.M. THURSDAY. 3-7" OF A HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED. WIND GUSTS TO 35 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THURSDAY.​​

The calm before the storm has begun. We'll have quiet weather Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs near 40°.

A winter storm moves in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing rain and wet, heavy snow across southeastern Wisconsin. Rain begins after 10 p.m. Wednesday, moving in from the south. Rain will transition to snow from west to east starting after 7 a.m. Thursday with parts of Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties staying warm enought to keep precip as rain. A band of heavier snow will develop from Fond du Lac to Madison, where 7-9" of snow is forecasted. There is a steep transition in expected snowfall, decreasing in amounts to the southeast.

Gusty winds will accompany the snow, with northeast winds 25-35 mph expected early Thursday, before switching to northwest winds 25-35 mph by the afternoon. High temperatures climb to near 40° by the lakefront and fall into the low 30s inland.

Light snow will linger Friday morning before high-pressure rebuilds for the weekend. Expect sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, respectively. Relatively warm temperatures look to continue next week.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 43°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain

Low: 33°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers. Windy

Accum: see map

High: 40°

Wind: NE/NW 25-35 mph

FRIDAY: AM light snow. Decreasing clouds. Breezy

High: 33°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 38°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 43°