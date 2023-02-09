Winter storm slows slightly, impacting Thursday afternoon

*A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, SHEBOYGAN, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES FROM 6 A.M. TO 6 P.M. THURSDAY. 2-5" OF SNOW IS EXPECTED. POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED. *​

A winter storm brings rain and heavy, wet snow Thursday. Rain will transition to snow from west to east, mainly after 9 a.m., with locations by Lake Michigan not switching until closer to noon. Snow will continue through the early evening before tapering off overnight. Snowfall totals will vary greatly across southeastern Wisconsin, but heavier amounts can be expected along a band stretching for Fond du Lac to Madison.

Gusty winds will accompany this snow, northeast winds 15 mph and gusts near 35 mph in the morning will switch to northwest winds 15 mph and gusts near 35 mph by the evening. High temperatures climb to near 40° by the lakefront and fall into the low 30s inland.

A few snow showers may linger into Friday morning, otherwise skies gradually clear as high pressure rebuilds. High temperatures will be colder and in the low 30s.

High pressure brings sunny skies for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s both days! Our next chance for rain and snow arrives Tuesday night.

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers. Windy

Accum: see map

High: 40°

Wind: NE/NW 15-20 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few snow showers. Breezy

Accum: Trace

Low: 26°

Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

FRIDAY: Few snow showers. Decreasing clouds. Breezy

High: 33°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 43°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 42°