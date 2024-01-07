First Winter Storm of the Season

A few flurries/drizzle patches were making their way through Wisconsin early Sunday morning. Most of this activity will pass by this morning without creating any major issues. Clouds stick around today and tomorrow with highs topping out in the upper 30s.

Storm Team 4 continues to monitor a Winter Storm set to impact Wisconsin late Monday thru Wednesday. Snow showers begin late Monday with the most impactful snow reaching SE Wisconsin by Tuesday morning & afternoon. The latest computer model guidance suggests widespread accumulations of more than 4" - especially West of Milwaukee. Lakeside locations will be influenced by warmer surface temps - limiting accumulations.

Winter Storm headlines are expected later this afternoon from the National Weather Service. Those with travel plans on Tuesday should prepare for impactful snow across southern Wisconsin. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the very latest.

Another round of flurries is possible on Thursday as temperatures drop into the 20s by next weekend. Another round of snow looks possible on Saturday. However, the track bears watching.



SUNDAY: Early Flurry/Drizzle; Mostly Cloudy High: 37

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Snow/Mix Likely; Less Snow Lakeside

Widespread 5-8" amounts inland

High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Early Snow Showers; Cloudy & Windy

High: 35

THURSDAY: Chance Snow Showers

High: 34

