Windy Tuesday, slight chance for a lingering shower

Gusty winds continue Tuesday out of the northwest 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Clouds hang around with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s.

Skies begin to clear Tuesday night, but winds remain strong early, with gusts near 25 mph before midnight. High pressure builds Wednesday bringing sunnier skies, lighter winds, and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s by the lakefront Wednesday and in the upper 50s Inland. Sunny skies continue Thursday with highs even warmer and in the upper 50s by the lakefront Thursday and in the mid-60s inland.

A weak front will bring the chance for a few rain showers on Friday. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with highs near 60° by the lakefront and in the mid 60s inland.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s, while a chance for rain returns Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance. WindyHigh: 48°

Wind: NW 15-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Breezy

Low: 36°

Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 53° lakefront...58° inland

Wind: NW/NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 57° lakefront...65° inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a shower

High: 60° lakefront...66° inland

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 62° lakefront...65° inland

