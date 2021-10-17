Windy, sunny day Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Another sunny, but chilly and windy day Sunday.
Temperatures will start near 40° before climbing into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.
Winds will be gusty again out of the west-northwest 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Temperatures climb to near 70 degrees Monday through Wednesday.
Sunny skies will continue until our next chance for rain late Wednesday.
Showers will continue for Thursday before dry weather returns for the end of the week, accompanied by chilly temperatures.
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
High: 65
Wind: WNW 10-15 G30 mph
TONIGHT: Clear Skies
Low: 46 Lakefront...41 Inland
Wind: WNW 5 mph
MONDAY: Sunny
High: 70
Wind: SW 5 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
High: 71
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain Late
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
High: 70
THURSDAY: Showers
High: 58