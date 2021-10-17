Windy, sunny day Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Another sunny, but chilly and windy day Sunday.

Temperatures will start near 40° before climbing into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Winds will be gusty again out of the west-northwest 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures climb to near 70 degrees Monday through Wednesday.

Sunny skies will continue until our next chance for rain late Wednesday.

Showers will continue for Thursday before dry weather returns for the end of the week, accompanied by chilly temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 65

Wind: WNW 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 46 Lakefront...41 Inland

Wind: WNW 5 mph

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 70

Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

High: 71

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain Late

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

High: 70

THURSDAY: Showers

High: 58