Windy Sunday, just the slightest chance for a shower

and last updated 2021-11-21 09:35:42-05

A storm will develop just to our north Sunday.

We'll mainly stay dry, but there is still the slightest chance we could see some light sprinkles or flurries.

We will see gusty winds do to the storm, winds will be out of the west 15-20 mph with gusts near 40-45 mph Sunday evening through Monday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,

Washington, and Ozaukee counties as high winds could blow around unsecured items and knock a few tree limbs down, leading to spotty power outages.

Highs will be in the upper 40s Sunday.

Winds will weaken Monday, but still be out of the west 10-15 mph.

We'll have some of the coldest temps of the season so far, with morning lows in the teens to near 20° and highs in the low to mid 30s.

Travel weather looks good for next week. Aside from a chance for a few rain showers late Wednesday and flurries early Thursday, we'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Wind Advisory for Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Washington counties from 1-9 p.m. Winds will be west 20-30 G45 mph. Spotty power outages are possible.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Windy
High: 48
Wind: W 15-25 G45 mph

　
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Windy
Low: 20 Lakefront...15 Inland
Wind: W 15-20 G35 mph
　
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 35
Wind: W 10-15 mph
　
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy
High: 43
Wind: S 5-15 mph
　
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain late. Windy
High: 50
Wind: SW 15-20 G30 mph

THANKSGIVING: Chance for morning snow. Becoming sunny. Breezy
High: 41
Wind: NW 10-15

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.