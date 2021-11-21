Windy Sunday, just the slightest chance for a shower

A storm will develop just to our north Sunday.

We'll mainly stay dry, but there is still the slightest chance we could see some light sprinkles or flurries.

We will see gusty winds do to the storm, winds will be out of the west 15-20 mph with gusts near 40-45 mph Sunday evening through Monday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,

Washington, and Ozaukee counties as high winds could blow around unsecured items and knock a few tree limbs down, leading to spotty power outages.

Highs will be in the upper 40s Sunday.

Winds will weaken Monday, but still be out of the west 10-15 mph.

We'll have some of the coldest temps of the season so far, with morning lows in the teens to near 20° and highs in the low to mid 30s.

Travel weather looks good for next week. Aside from a chance for a few rain showers late Wednesday and flurries early Thursday, we'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Windy

High: 48

Wind: W 15-25 G45 mph



TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Windy

Low: 20 Lakefront...15 Inland

Wind: W 15-20 G35 mph



MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 35

Wind: W 10-15 mph



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy

High: 43

Wind: S 5-15 mph



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain late. Windy

High: 50

Wind: SW 15-20 G30 mph

THANKSGIVING: Chance for morning snow. Becoming sunny. Breezy

High: 41

Wind: NW 10-15

