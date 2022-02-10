Watch
Windy, cooler Thursday with 1-2" of snow possible overnight

Some of us are waking up to a dusting of snow this morning, but roads should be mainly wet. Skies remain mostly cloudy today with a daytime temperature around 30 degrees. It will be breezy with a northwest wind shifting southwest in the afternoon and gusting up to 25 mph.

A quick but heavy burst of snow is on the way later this evening. Snow is likely between 9 p.m. and midnight with 1-2" inches of wet and heavy snow accumulation possible. Scattered rain and snow showers continue the rest of the night and through Friday. Not much additional accumulation is expected with temperatures well above freezing most of the day. A blast of cold is on the way this weekend.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy.
High: 31
Wind: NW to SW 15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow to Rain and Snow Showers. 1-2" Snow Possible
Low: 28
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Mild with Scattered Rain and Snow Showers
High: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold
High: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Snow Showers
High: 18

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 26

