Wind gusts up to 50 mph Friday, light snow possible this evening

Friday morning starts with cold temperatures in the single digits for most of us. Afternoon highs will warm into the low 30s, but winds will be on the increase today, keeping feels like temperatures in the teens. Those winds will gust up to 50 mph late this afternoon.

Expect clouds to increase during the afternoon, ahead of light snow that moves in. It looks like snow will start between 3 and 4 pm near Fond du Lac and Dodge counties, then work its way southeast. That means snow is likely for many of us during the evening home commute. Although less that 1" of total snow is expected, the timing could mean a slow commute, reduced visibility, and slippery stretches. Overnight winds remain strong with gusts up to 55 mph possible! Lows will crash into the single digits by early Saturday.

Saturday remains gusty and will be chilly with highs around 20-degrees. The day will be dry with some sunshine. Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the mid 40s, but that warmth is accompanied by strong winds.

Early next week we are closely watching a winter weather system that will impact SE WI. A messy wintry mix is possible with everything from rain to sleet to freezing rain to snow. Check back with us over the next few days for the latest updates.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming windy, snow after 3 pm into the evening

Accumulation: Up to 1"

High: 34

Wind: SW 15- 25 Gusts to 40 mph

TONIGHT: Evening snow, then partly cloudy, very windy

Low: 7

Wind: NW 15-30 G 55 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, cold

Morning wind chills to -10

High: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and mild

High: 45

MONDAY: Windy, wintry mix late

High: 36

TUESDAY: Wintry mix and snow, gusty

High: 30