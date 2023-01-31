Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 A.M. WIND CHILLS WILL BE -15° TO -25°. COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN LESS THAN 30 MINUTES.***

A very cold start Tuesday morning with most of southeastern Wisconsin starting off below zero. Temperatures struggle to climb through the day, with highs peaking in the upper single digits to low teens. Expect plenty of sunshine and westerly winds at 5-10 mph. Despite lighter winds, wind chills will stay near 0° through the afternoon.

Clear skies continue Tuesday night as lows drop into the low single digits. Wind chills will be -5° to 0°.

Sunny skies and southwesterly winds bring slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday. Highs peak in the low to mid-20s by the afternoon, but wind chills stay in the upper teens as winds gust to near 25 mph.

Highs in the 20s continue Thursday with wind chills in the upper teens. A weak front brings clouds and a chance for flurries late.

Temperatures plummet back to near 0° Friday morning as clear skies and northwesterly winds return. Wind chills will be -15° to -10° Friday morning. Highs climb into the upper single digits and low teens by the afternoon, but wind chills remain close to 0°.

We finally climb to near-freezing by the weekend, with another chance for snow Saturday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 13°

Wind Chill: -5° to 0°

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 8°

Wind Chill: -10° to 0°

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy

High: 28°

Wind Chill: 15°-20°

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. flurries. Breezy

High: 29°

Wind Chill: 15°-20°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 15°

Wind chill: -5° to 0°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for snow late

High: 32°