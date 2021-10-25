Wind advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin, steady rain through morning

Nasty weather conditions continue this morning with rain and wind throughout much of southeast Wisconsin. The heavier showers will remain across the southern half of the area where an additional 0.25" to 0.50" of rain is expected. Steady rain should taper off later this morning, but scattered lake effect rain showers may develop later this afternoon. Temperatures hold steady around 50 degrees through the day. Wind will continue to gust up to 40 mph into tonight.

Our weather improves on Tuesday with a return of sunshine and highs in the 50s. Wednesday also looks nice ahead of our next storm system arriving Wednesday night. More wind and rain is likely Wednesday night through Thursday.

TODAY: AM Rain & Wind. PM Lake Rain Showers Possible

High: 51

Wind: NE 25-35 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. Lake Rain Showers Early and Windy

Low: 44 Lake 36 Inland

Wind: N 15-30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain and Windy

High: 56

FRIDAY: Rain Early. Mostly Cloudy & Windy

High: 54

