Wide range of temperatures expected as warm front moves through

Overnight light showers are moving out and today should be a nice spring day but with a wide range in temperatures.

A warm front will move through, and behind the front temperatures will reach the 70s this afternoon away from the lake.

Lakeside locations will be stuck in the 50s most of the day and maybe reach 60 by this evening.

A brief surge of warm air likely warms us to near 80 by midday tomorrow, but a pneumonia front off of Lake Michigan quickly cools most of us down into the 50s tomorrow afternoon. Locations southwest of Milwaukee could reach the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon.

There will be a slight chance for showers late tomorrow, followed by a little better chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Thursday morning.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 61 lake 74 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 58

Wind: Bec. SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/T-Storms.

High: 78, Temps Fall in Afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/T-Storms

High: 60 Lake 68 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Early

High: 54

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55