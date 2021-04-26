Wide range of temperatures expected as warm front moves through

Overnight light showers are moving out and today should be a nice spring day but with a wide range in temperatures.
A warm front will move through, and behind the front temperatures will reach the 70s this afternoon away from the lake.
Lakeside locations will be stuck in the 50s most of the day and maybe reach 60 by this evening.
A brief surge of warm air likely warms us to near 80 by midday tomorrow, but a pneumonia front off of Lake Michigan quickly cools most of us down into the 50s tomorrow afternoon. Locations southwest of Milwaukee could reach the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon.
There will be a slight chance for showers late tomorrow, followed by a little better chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Thursday morning.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 61 lake 74 Inland
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 58
Wind: Bec. SW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/T-Storms.
High: 78, Temps Fall in Afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/T-Storms
High: 60 Lake 68 Inland
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Early
High: 54
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 55