Watching for Saturday Showers

Meteorological Summer kicks off with some showers across southeastern Wisconsin! Rain moves in during the late morning hours and continues through the early afternoon. Light to moderate showers are likely – with the more steady rain expected near the State Line. Most places pick up around 0.25" of rainfall with higher amounts South. Rain tapers off this evening as more moisture works into the region.

Patchy fog is possible as lows dip into the mid 50s. Sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs climbing into the lower and mid 70s.

More rain chances are expected early next week as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew points will remain elevated - leading to an increase in humidity. Temperatures moderate towards the end of the week.



SATURDAY: Dry Morning; Then Scattered Showers/Isolated ThunderHigh: 68

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers End; Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog

Low: 54

Wind: E/N 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70 Lake 76 Inland

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

