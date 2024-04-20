Watching for frost

Overnight temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s at the lakefront. However, inland areas have dipped to the freezing mark. A westerly breeze has been able to keep widespread frost at bay, but that may change tonight. Clouds are expected to dive into the region later this morning and afternoon. An isolated sprinkle or two are possible. Highs top out in the mid/upper 40s.

Frost/freeze are again possible tonight as lows dip into the lower and mid 30s across SE Wisconsin. Winds will be lighter - ranging from 5-10mph out of the West.

Sunshine is back on Sunday with a milder feel. Highs top out in the upper 50s - lower 60s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure that moves off the Plains late Monday night into Tuesday. This brings a round of scattered showers to the area. Long-range computer models suggest a lull during the day before a cold front triggers a final round of showers/storms late Tuesday. Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s by Wednesday.

Another round of showers/storms is possible towards the end of the week.



SATURDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy; BreezySlight Chance Sprinkle

High: 48

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Gradually Clearing; Areas of Frost possible

Low: 35 Lake 30 Inland

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 58

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds

High: 63

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy, mild & breezy

High: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler & Breezy

High: 48

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.