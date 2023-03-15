Warming up for Wednesday, rain moves in tomorrow

Another bitterly cold start Wednesday, with lows in the teens. Southerly winds bring warmer temperatures, pushing highs into the mid to upper 40s, by the afternoon. Skies start mostly sunny before clouds increase in the evening.

Another winter storm is on the way for our region, impacting our weather Thursday through Saturday. Thankfully, guidance has this storm more of a rainmaker, rather than a snowmaker, for southeastern Wisconsin. A few light rain showers are possible early Thursday, otherwise skies will be cloudy. Steadier rain arrives in the early afternoon and will continue through the day as a warm front lifts through. Rain continues in the evening, before the center of the storm/cold front moves through around midnight. Once this happens, we'll see a change over to light snow. Just a few snow showers are likely through early Friday morning as the storm presses east. Some remaining light snow is possible Saturday, otherwise skies remain cloudy. Rainfall will be around 0.50-1.00" and snowfall will be less than 1" for southeastern Wisconsin. Heavier amounts of snow are expected in the northern part of the state, where they could see more than 6".. Winds will be strong Thursday through Saturday, with gusts 30-40 mph each day.

Bitterly cold temperatures return for the weekend, with morning lows in the teens, to near 20°, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures start to warm up next week, with sunny skies expected the first few days.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy

High: 48°

Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few sprinkles. Windy

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 10-20 G25 mph

THURSDAY: PM Rain showers. Windy

High: 49°

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Chance snow early. Cloudy. Windy

High: 35°

Wind: NW 20-25 G40 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Chance snow showers. Windy

High: 30°

Wind: NW 15-25 G35 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 39°

