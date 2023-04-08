Warming up for Easter weekend, highs in the 50s Saturday

Easter Weekend features fantastic weather -- more sunshine & mild temperatures. Even better weather is on tap for next week - with 60s & 70s around the corner!

A low-level jet has sparked a narrow band of snow showers toward Green Bay.

Saturday morning starts off with cloud cover across SE Wisconsin. There is a chance some of the cloud cover persists into the afternoon. However, sunshine should mix in. Highs will climb into the lower 50s at the lakefront. Temerpatures will be closer to 60 farther inland.

A mainly clear sky allows temperatures to drop into the upper 30s overnight. Highs jump back into the upper 50s - near 60 tomorrow in Milwaukee. Easter Sunday will be much warmer inland - with highs approaching the mid-upper 60s.

A frontal boundary may generate a few spotty showers late Sunday night into early Monday. Highs will climb into the 60s - with highs near 70 away from Lake Michigan. High-pressure remains in control next week - with winds out of the SW. Highs area-wide are likely to reach well into the 70s.



SATURDAY: Early Clouds; Increasing SunshineHigh: 53 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 37

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 59 Lake 64 Inland

MONDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 62

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

