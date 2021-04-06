Warmest day of the year so far likely for Tuesday

We're starting the day around 60 degrees, and it will likely be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

If we see enough sunshine, we may even have some spots reaching 80 degrees this afternoon. Just like yesterday, there is a slight chance for showers and storms. If it rains, it won't rain long.

Rain chances remain small until Wednesday night when a more widespread rain spreads across the area into Thursday morning.

This rain should prove to be very beneficial by reducing the current high fire danger. Scattered showers linger all the way into the weekend as the temperature back off to the 50s for highs.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 77

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers and T-Storms

Low: 56

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Late

High: 66 Lake 72 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Likely

High: 60 Lake 65 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers

High: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 56