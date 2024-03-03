Warm & windy Sunday

Another warm day is on tap for southeastern Wisconsin. Gusty southerly winds have already picked up this morning. Given more moisture at the lakefront, some elevated fog has developed. This should clear out by mid-morning. Highs jump into the lower 60s at the lakefront. Inland spots could climb into the lower 70s.

Wind gusts could top 30-40 mph today.

More warm air and moisture surge into southern Wisconsin ahead of an advancing cold front. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles on Monday. Later in the evening, showers and storms are possible. Highs will reach into the lower 60s again on Monday before falling into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday.

Cooler, yet above-average temperatures continue for much of the week. Another round of rain appears possible Friday into Saturday.



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and MildHigh: 62 Lake 70 Inland

Wind: S 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: S 5-15 G 30 mph mph

MONDAY: Slight Ch. Showers. Breezy and Mild. Rain/Storms Likely Late

High: 62

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46 Lake 53 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 46

