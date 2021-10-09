Warm weekend ahead with more thunderstorms on the way

MILWAUKEE — Widespread, dense fog Saturday morning is reducing visibility to less than 1/4 of a mile in spots. Fog will lift and burn off, no later than mid morning.
The rest of the day will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s towards the lakefront and near 80° inland.
A few showers will return with a warm front Saturday night, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.
We'll keep a chance for showers Sunday, but most of us will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s towards the lakefront and low 80s inland.
More rain and thunderstorms are on the way for next week as two more storms move through. Highs stay in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Morning fog. Partly SunnyHigh: 76 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showers
Low: 66
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers & t-storm
High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain and isolated t-storms
High: 75
Wind: S 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: AM showers, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon
High: 72
Wind: W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Showers & t-storms late
High: 74