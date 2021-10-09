Warm weekend ahead with more thunderstorms on the way

MILWAUKEE — Widespread, dense fog Saturday morning is reducing visibility to less than 1/4 of a mile in spots. Fog will lift and burn off, no later than mid morning.

The rest of the day will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s towards the lakefront and near 80° inland.

A few showers will return with a warm front Saturday night, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

We'll keep a chance for showers Sunday, but most of us will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s towards the lakefront and low 80s inland.

More rain and thunderstorms are on the way for next week as two more storms move through. Highs stay in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Morning fog. Partly SunnyHigh: 76 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showers

Low: 66

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers & t-storm

High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain and isolated t-storms

High: 75

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: AM showers, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon

High: 72

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers & t-storms late

High: 74

