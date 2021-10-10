Warm weather Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms

MILWAUKEE — We'll have plenty of clouds Sunday, with a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Strong south-southwest winds, 10-15 mph, will bring in some warmer air, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.

A storm system will move through Monday bring more rain and thunderstorms across the area. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Monday, with gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday with gusty south winds 10-20 mph.

Showers will wrap up Tuesday morning, but another storm will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers & t-storms

High: 78

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: SSW 10 mph

MONDAY: Rain and isolated t-storms. Slight risk for a few to become severe

High: 75

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: AM showers, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon

High: 72

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers & t-storms late

High: 73

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: AM showers, becoming mostly sunny

High: 72

Wind: SW 10 mph