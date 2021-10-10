Warm weather Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms

MILWAUKEE — We'll have plenty of clouds Sunday, with a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Strong south-southwest winds, 10-15 mph, will bring in some warmer air, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.
A storm system will move through Monday bring more rain and thunderstorms across the area. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Monday, with gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday with gusty south winds 10-20 mph.
Showers will wrap up Tuesday morning, but another storm will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers & t-storms
High: 78
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Low: 66
Wind: SSW 10 mph
MONDAY: Rain and isolated t-storms. Slight risk for a few to become severe
High: 75
Wind: S 10-20 mph
TUESDAY: AM showers, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon
High: 72
Wind: W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Showers & t-storms late
High: 73
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: AM showers, becoming mostly sunny
High: 72
Wind: SW 10 mph