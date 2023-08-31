Warm-up into the weekend: Temperatures in the 70s Thursday

It might not be Fall yet, but it sure feels like it this morning! Overnight lows have fallen into the 40s farther away from Lake Michigan. Lots of sunshine is expected today as winds turn out of the south and southeast. This will bring afternoon highs into the 70s - with cooler numbers at the lakefront.

After another mild & cool night, the warm-up continues. 80s are likely on Friday before the 90s arrive over the weekend. The humidity holds off at first, but the dew points will also rise by Labor Day & Tuesday.

The next chance of rain rolls in Tuesday night into Wednesday.



THURSDAY: Sunny and BeautifulHigh: 72 Lake 77 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Mild

Low: 58 Lake 52 Inland

Wind: S 5mph

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 80 Lake 84 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 90

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 93

MONDAY: Sunny; Hot & Humid

High: 93

