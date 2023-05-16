Watch Now
Warm Tuesday ahead of big drop in temperatures

It'll be near 80 degrees by lunchtime, and in the 50s by dinnertime.
Near 80 by lunchtime; 50s by Dinner -- SE Wisconsin will feel a big swing in temperatures today. A pneumonia front sweeps across Lake Michigan &amp; on-land this afternoon.
NW winds will quickly turn out of the NE - gusting up to 25 mph today. A few spotty showers are possible along this frontal boundary, but most areas will stay dry.

A clear sky will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s overnight. Inland locations may dip into the mid/upper 30s.

More sunshine is on tap for Wednesday - although highs will only climb into the 50s near the Lake/lower 60s inland. Highs return to the 60s & 70s on Thursday before another front sweeps through Wisconsin.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Thursday night into Friday. Once the rain is out, sunshine returns for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Warm Early; Strong PM Cold FrontHigh: 78 - Dropping into the 50s by 5 p.m.
Wind: NW to NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear             
Low: 43
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 58 Lake 64 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 66

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny
High: 67

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 67

