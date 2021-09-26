Warm, summerlike weather expected Sunday

MILWAUKEE — After a slightly cooler Saturday, summer-like weather returns for Sunday. Gusty southwest winds 10-30 mph will bump temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.
We'll start off with plenty of sunshine in the morning, before clouds gradually increase throughout the day.
The weather will remain quiet for most of next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 70s near the lakefront and upper 70s to low 80s inland.
Morning lows will stay near 60° towards the lakefront and in the low 50s inland.
SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, windy
High: 80
Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds
Low: 60 Lakefront...54 Inland
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 76
Wind: W 5-15 mph
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 74 Lakefront...79 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 74 Lakefront...78 Inland