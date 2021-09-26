Warm, summerlike weather expected Sunday

MILWAUKEE — After a slightly cooler Saturday, summer-like weather returns for Sunday. Gusty southwest winds 10-30 mph will bump temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.

We'll start off with plenty of sunshine in the morning, before clouds gradually increase throughout the day.

The weather will remain quiet for most of next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 70s near the lakefront and upper 70s to low 80s inland.

Morning lows will stay near 60° towards the lakefront and in the low 50s inland.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, windy

High: 80

Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds

Low: 60 Lakefront...54 Inland

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 76

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 74 Lakefront...79 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 74 Lakefront...78 Inland

