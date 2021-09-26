Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warm, summerlike weather expected Sunday

items.[0].videoTitle
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.
and last updated 2021-09-26 09:12:44-04

MILWAUKEE — After a slightly cooler Saturday, summer-like weather returns for Sunday. Gusty southwest winds 10-30 mph will bump temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.

We'll start off with plenty of sunshine in the morning, before clouds gradually increase throughout the day.

The weather will remain quiet for most of next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 70s near the lakefront and upper 70s to low 80s inland.

Morning lows will stay near 60° towards the lakefront and in the low 50s inland.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, windy
High: 80
Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds
Low: 60 Lakefront...54 Inland
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 76
Wind: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 74 Lakefront...79 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 74 Lakefront...78 Inland

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.