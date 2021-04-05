Watch
Warm Monday in store, pop up showers possible

After a beautiful weekend, our weather stays warm but starts to get a little bit active.
2021-04-05

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible today, but most of us will stay dry.

Most of the area also climbs into the 70s again by this afternoon, except right along the lake shore. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible again tonight with lows in the 50s. More of the same is expected on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Rain chances start to ramp up late Wednesday and into Thursday. Temperatures also start to cool down as winds shift out of the east. Our weather stays unsettled right into the weekend. Until we see the rain, please hold off on any brush burning.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 70 MKE(Cooler right along lake) 76 Inland
Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms
Low: 56
Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely, especially late
High: 62 Lake 71 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely
High: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 58

