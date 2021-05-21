Warm, humid start to the weekend

It's feeling like the middle of summer this morning.

A warm and humid air mass has settled in and will be with us through the weekend.

Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80s again today.

There is a slight chance of storms again this afternoon. We have a little better chance for scattered storms tonight, with locally heavy downpours possible. It's going to be a muggy night with low temperatures and dew points in the upper 60s.

The warmest day is still looking like Saturday. What once looked like a completely dry and sunny Saturday forecast, now has a few more clouds and still a slight chance for t-storms.

I really think most of us stay dry on Saturday. A better chance for storms arrives late Sunday, as a lake enhanced cold front also cools us down significantly in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 83

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Muggy. Chance T-Storms

Low: 68

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 81

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Chance Showers/T-Storms

High: 81

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers/T-Storms

High: 84

