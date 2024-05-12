Warm and breezy Mother's Day; Late chance of rain

Overnight lows have fallen into the 40s across Southeastern Wisconsin. Areas near the lakefront have remained more mild. Gusty SW winds pick up today - ushering much warmer air for Mother's Day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s all across southern Wisconsin. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm in the heat of the afternoon. However, a better, albeit slight chance exists as a cold front drops in from the NW this evening.

Meanwhile, an area of low-pressure passes to the South of Wisconsin on Monday - leading to additional scattered showers. The best chance is near and South of I-94. Winds turn NE off of Lake Michigan Monday afternoon - leading to much cooler temperatures near the lakefront.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain chances at the end of the week



SUNDAY: Warm, Breezy & Mostly SunnyChance Isolated PM Shower/Storm

High: 80

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

Low: 58

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storm

High: 70 early, then turning much cooler

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 56 Lake 63 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 63 Inland

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Showers

High: 65

