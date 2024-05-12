Watch Now
Warm and breezy Mother's Day; Late chance of rain

High temperatures climb into the lower 80s this Mother's Day. A pop-up shower/storm can't be ruled out before more scattered rain arrives late this evening.
Overnight lows have fallen into the 40s across Southeastern Wisconsin. Areas near the lakefront have remained more mild. Gusty SW winds pick up today - ushering much warmer air for Mother's Day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s all across southern Wisconsin. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm in the heat of the afternoon. However, a better, albeit slight chance exists as a cold front drops in from the NW this evening.

Meanwhile, an area of low-pressure passes to the South of Wisconsin on Monday - leading to additional scattered showers. The best chance is near and South of I-94. Winds turn NE off of Lake Michigan Monday afternoon - leading to much cooler temperatures near the lakefront.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain chances at the end of the week

SUNDAY: Warm, Breezy & Mostly SunnyChance Isolated PM Shower/Storm
High: 80
Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy
Low: 58
Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storm
High: 70 early, then turning much cooler

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 56 Lake 63 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 58 Lake 63 Inland

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Showers
High: 65

