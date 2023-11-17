Typical November day: Breezy and chilly Friday with highs in the upper 40s

A strong cold front is moving across Wisconsin early Friday morning. A few light showers have developed in the vicinity of the frontal boundary. Quick clearing is expected today with a brisk northerly wind. Highs will only top out in the mid/upper 40s across SE Wisconsin. This is much closer to the average highs for this time of year!

Overnight lows drop to around the freezing mark. Sunshine remains overhead throughout the weekend as highs settle on either side of 50-degrees.

Clouds build back in early next week as an area of low-pressure moves across the central Plains. Scattered showers are possible late Monday and into Tuesday. A few snow showers may mix in late Tuesday as the system drags much colder air into the region. Highs drop from the upper 40s down into the 30s for the Thanksgiving holiday.



FRIDAY: Increasing Sunshine; Much Cooler & Breezy

High: 48

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold

Low: 32

Wind: N/W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and Breezy

High: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 48

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 47

