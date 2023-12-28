Tracking Thursday Rain and Snow

Rain & snow showers have begun moving into southern Wisconsin early Thursday. Rain showers have been observed along and near Lake Michigan. Areas farther West have seen snow mixing in with rainfall. With surface temperatures hovering near freezing inland, snow is much more likely near and farther West of the Kettle Moraine. Given the recent warm temperatures, however, accumulations will remain on the lighter side.

Accumulations of up to an inch are possible on grassy & elevated surfaces. Some untreated roadways may become slushy at times.

Closer to the lake, rain showers will continue for much of the day as highs top out in the lower 40s. Farther inland, snow may gradually transition to rain in many spots. Though, some snow showers may persist closer to the Capital Region. Accumulations of up to 2" are possible across South-central & SW Wisconsin. Folks traveling in this direction should be prepared for messy travel.

Rain & snow taper off tonight as an area of low-pressure pulls off to the East. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and mid 30s.

Clouds begin to part on Friday with highs staying close to 40-degrees. A clipper system brings a few snow showers to Wisconsin on Sunday. Accumulations appear light since the system will be drier and quick moving. Outside of this chance for wintry weather, much of the seven-day forecast looks dry.



THURSDAY: Morning Rain/Snow Mix; Afternoon RainHigh: 42

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain/Mix Tapers Off; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 37

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 41

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

SUNDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

