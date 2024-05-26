Tracking Sunday Storms

Storm Team 4 is monitoring two rounds of showers and storms for Sunday. The first round enters into SE Wisconsin late this morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible with this activity. One or two cells within this cluster could be on the stronger side, but the severe threat remains low.

After the first round moves through, computer models indicate that there will be a window of clearing/lull in activity for more instability to grow. If showers/storms redevelop in southern Wisconsin, they could take advantage of this instability. The strongest storms that are able to develop would be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. Showers and storms fizzle out late this evening and overnight. A few showers may persist far North well after sunset.

Memorial Day starts out dry with clouds around. Highs remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible during the late afternoon and evening. This activity will be hit or miss. Overnight lows dip into the mid 50s heading into Tuesday.

One last round of scattered showers rolls across Wisconsin on Tuesday. An isolated storm or two can't be ruled out. Again, this rain will be hit & miss.

Much of the mid-week period is looking sunny & cooler - with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.



SUNDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms LikelyEvening storms could be strong

High: 65

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: SE/W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy; Chance PM Shower

High: 70

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Sunny

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

