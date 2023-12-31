Tracking snow and wintry mix for Sunday

*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of SE Wisconsin thru Noon Sunday. Freezing drizzle has been observed across the area. This may create a glaze of ice on untreated roadways (esp. bridges/overpasses). Drizzle is expected to transition to snow later this morning. Use caution if you plan to be out Sunday morning.​​​*

Freezing drizzle has been observed across SE Wisconsin - away from Lake Michigan. Given below-freezing surface temps, slick/slippery spots are possible on untreated roadways (esp. bridges & overpasses). Areas near the lake have been warm enough to avoid this. As the morning wears on, freezing drizzle will evolve to snow showers/wintry mix. Minor accumulations appear possible - with many spots seeing anywhere from half an inch to just under 2" of accumulation.

Snow showers come to a close this evening from West to East. The sky gradually clears as lows drop into the 20s.

Sunshine is back for the first day of 2024 - albeit a bit cooler. Monday highs will top out in the mid 30s.

Another passing disturbance drums up a breeze on Tuesday and a late chance for a few flurries on Wednesday. Otherwise, highs will hover near or above-normal through the remainder of the week.



SUNDAY: AM Patchy Freezing Drizzle, then Chance Snow Showers/Wintry MixAccum: 0.5-1.5"

High: 37

Wind: N 5-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds

Low: 27

Wind: N 10-15 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Chance Flurry

High: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 30

