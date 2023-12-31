Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Tracking snow and wintry mix for Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin thru Noon Sunday.
Freezing drizzle gives way to light snow showers Sunday morning and afternoon.
and last updated 2023-12-31 08:10:16-05

*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of SE Wisconsin thru Noon Sunday. Freezing drizzle has been observed across the area. This may create a glaze of ice on untreated roadways (esp. bridges/overpasses). Drizzle is expected to transition to snow later this morning. Use caution if you plan to be out Sunday morning.​​​*

Freezing drizzle has been observed across SE Wisconsin - away from Lake Michigan. Given below-freezing surface temps, slick/slippery spots are possible on untreated roadways (esp. bridges & overpasses). Areas near the lake have been warm enough to avoid this. As the morning wears on, freezing drizzle will evolve to snow showers/wintry mix. Minor accumulations appear possible - with many spots seeing anywhere from half an inch to just under 2" of accumulation. 

Snow showers come to a close this evening from West to East. The sky gradually clears as lows drop into the 20s.

Sunshine is back for the first day of 2024 - albeit a bit cooler. Monday highs will top out in the mid 30s. 

Another passing disturbance drums up a breeze on Tuesday and a late chance for a few flurries on Wednesday. Otherwise, highs will hover near or above-normal through the remainder of the week.

SUNDAY: AM Patchy Freezing Drizzle, then Chance Snow Showers/Wintry MixAccum: 0.5-1.5"
High: 37
Wind: N 5-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds
Low: 27
Wind: N 10-15 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 35

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Chance Flurry
High: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 30

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.