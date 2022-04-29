The sun returns Friday with temperatures in the 50s

We're dry this morning and we may actually see a little bit of sunshine today. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures should reach the 50s and maybe even hit 60 inland. Clouds increase again this evening and our first chance for showers this weekend arrives overnight.

It won't rain all day, but numerous showers are likely throughout the day on Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. A widespread 0.50 to 1.00" of rain is expected. An east wind gusting up to 30 mph will also add to the elements. We stay cloudy and breezy on Sunday, but only a slight chance for showers.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53 Lake 60 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Chance Showers

Low: 44

Wind: E 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Showers and T-Storms Likely. 0.50 to 1.0" Rain

High: 54 Lake 60 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 57

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Rain

High: 61