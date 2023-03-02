Temps in the 30s Thursday; Friday snow trending South

Some relief for SE Wisconsin - heavy snow chances aren't as high as yesterday.

Although Friday's snow track is trending South, there remains a chance for some snow and time for movement/changes to the forecast.

A backdoor cold front has dropped temperatures into the 30s - with numbers a bit warmer closer to the Lake.

Gusty winds this morning will back down later in the afternoon.

Clouds remain overhead with highs in the mid-30s.

Storm Team 4 is continuing to track a major snowstorm - set to impact the Midwest on Friday. The latest computer model guidance suggests the track of heaviest snow may fall South of Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for parts of the Chicago area. That said, and even 24-hours out, there is still some uncertainty with the exact track of this system. Even a slight Northward shift & strengthening could bring more snow into far SE Wisconsin. Those near the State Line should continue to monitor the forecast closely.

If the current southerly track holds, most of Milwaukee and areas North may not see any snow at all.

State Line communities would also see little to no accumulation.

If the system trends farther North & strengthens - light accumulations would become more likely for Milwaukee/North.

State Line counties could see moderate accumulation.

Either way, gusty winds are likely as this system passes by - especially South of Milwaukee. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph.

Outside of a late flurry on Saturday, the weekend appears calmer with highs in the 40s.

Another chance for a rain/snow mix arrives on Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Snow Showers - Mainly South

Some Accumulation Possible; Blustery

High: 35

Wind: SE/E 15-25 G 35 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Flurry

High: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

MONDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Cloudy

High: 45