Temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees Friday

A band of heavy lake snow has set up just offshore of us, but works inland on an angle into the Chicagoland this morning. We're still monitoring the chance for a few lake snow showers to clip locations lakeside and south of Milwaukee this morning. The rest of us will experience just sunshine and cold temperatures today. High temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees this afternoon.

The weekend still looks cool and quiet. It should be a decent weekend to head outdoors and enjoy some winter activities. We're still watching a bigger possible storm system for next week, however track of this possible system is trending south.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold. Ch. Lake Snow Shower South

High: 20

Wind: sw 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Very Cold

Low: 3

Wind: W 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 23

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 27

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 40