Temperatures to be near 90 Thursday, heat advisories in place for some

Today will be one of the hottest days so far this year! High temperatures climb into the lower and mid-90s farther inland.
Areas near Lake Michigan will be spared the worst of the heat. However, highs will still climb well into the 80s - with heat index values in the 90s. Heat precautions should still be followed!

Another round of showers/storms appears likely tomorrow. Round one may track a bit farther North of Milwaukee during the early morning hours. As a cold front drops through later in the afternoon/evening, another round of storms appears possible. There is a "Slight" Level 2 risk of severe weather during this timeframe.

After the cold front & a few early Saturday storms move through, the weekend looks calmer. Expect sunshine with highs near 80-degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and HumidHigh:  85 Lake 93 Inland
Wind:  SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:  Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms
Low:  71
Wind:  SE to N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy
High:  86

SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Storms; Mostly Sunny & Cooler
High:  80

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 81

