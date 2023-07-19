Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Temperatures in the 80s Wednesday, chance of storms this evening

Scattered cloud cover has moved into portions of Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Decaying showers and storms have struggled to make it out of Minnesota.
and last updated 2023-07-19 06:14:02-04

Scattered cloud cover has moved into portions of Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Decaying showers and storms have struggled to make it out of Minnesota. An area of low-pressure drops in from the NW today - increasing cloud cover and prompting a chance for rain late today. Most places stay dry as highs climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Sunshine will give way to more cloud cover in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few showers as early as this afternoon, but the best chance of rain arrives overnight into early Thursday.

A few storms may hold together and reach SE Wisconsin. A downpour and gusty winds are the main concerns. Severe weather chances are much higher farther West. A few lingering showers may persist into early Thursday morning before a slightly cooler trend takes hold to close out the week. Highs remain in the lower 80s Thursday/Friday.

The weekend starts off dry, but another round of rain looks possible on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM StormsHigh: 80 Lake 86 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 67
Wind: S to W 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Early Showers; Partly Cloudy
High: 83

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 81

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 84

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.