Temperatures head into the 80s and 90s for the weekend

Overnight lows have fallen into the 50s & 60s across SE Wisconsin under a mainly clear sky. A few upper 40s have also popped up.

High-pressure has pushed off to the East & we'll feel more of a southerly wind today. That, along with plenty of sunshine will take highs into the lower 80s.

Labor Day Weekend is looking hot with humidity arriving by Monday. Breezy south winds along with low relative humidity will lead to enhanced fire danger Saturday & Sunday. More humidity is expected on Monday which could take heat index values past 100-degrees.

The warm stretch lasts well into next week. Our next chance of rain still appears to be late Tuesday into Wednesday.



FRIDAY: Warm & SunnyHigh: 83

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Sky

Low: 64 Lake 59 Inland

Wind: SW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny & Hot

High: 90

SUNDAY: Very Hot & Sunny

High: 95

Heat Index: 100

MONDAY: Very Hot, Humid & Sunny

High: 94

Heat Index: 105

TUESDAY: Hot, Sunny & Humid

High: 90

