Temperatures cool off Tuesday before rain moves in Wednesday

Showers and storms have dropped SE across Wisconsin along a cold front. As expected, the storms fizzled and scattered out with southward movement. Although a few isolated thunderstorms have made it to SE Wisconsin, these cells will continue pushing South - exiting the area before sunrise. The frontal boundary then stalls just to our South on the other side of the IL/WI state line.

A northeast wind takes hold this afternoon - keeping highs in the mid 70s across the region.

A cluster of showers/storms develops over the Plains and moves into the Great Lakes tonight/Wednesday morning. These showers/storms will be focused near the stalled frontal boundary - with the best chance for heavy rain & severe weather in Illinois. However, scattered showers and a few storms are still expected in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday. Areas near and just South of the State Line have the best chance of seeing beneficial rainfall. Some places could see up to an inch of rain!

The rest of the week features an unsettled weather pattern. Outside of a pop-up shower/storm on Thursday, occasional periods of rain are possible into the weekend. Highs will return into the lower 80s.



TUESDAY: Early Clouds; Becoming SunnyHigh: 77

Wind: W to NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: E 3-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Storms Likely

High: 72

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Pop-Up Storm?

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid; Chance Showers

High: 84

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid

High: 85

