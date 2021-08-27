Temperatures build back up Friday, chance of showers

MILWAUKEE — Temperatures took a step back yesterday and it actually felt pretty nice in the evening with a breeze off Lake Michigan.

The wind bends more south today, and we'll start warming back up. Highs today should reach the upper 80s and the humidity will make it feel like the 90s.

There is a slight chance for storms with most of the storm action north of the area.

We'll have a better chance for storms tonight, especially northwest of Milwaukee. These storms may affect some high school football games.

The weekend is looking hot and uncomfortable. Saturday will be dangerously hot with highs in the 90s and heat index values as high as 105.

Sunday will still be hot even with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Heat and humidity relief starts next Monday.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 87

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Muggy with Ch. T-Storms

Low: 74

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 94... Heat Index 100 to 105

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 91

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

