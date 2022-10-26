Watch Now
Sunshine returns Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s

Winds will weaken into the afternoon as high temperatures climb to near average and in the mid 50s.
Quickly clearing skies Wednesday morning with breezy northwest winds 15-20 mph. Winds will weaken into the afternoon as high temperatures climb to near average and in the mid 50s. High pressure will take control for the rest of the week, bringing mostly sunny skies and near-average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s through Friday and low 60s into the weekend. Morning lows will be chilly, with the lakefront staying around 5° warmer.
High pressure will take control for the rest of the week, bringing mostly sunny skies and near-average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s through Friday and low 60s into the weekend. Morning lows will be chilly, with the lakefront staying around 5° warmer.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain. Becoming sunny.High: 56
High: 56
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 38 lakefront...33 inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 56
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny
High: 58
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny
High: 61
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Ch. showers late
High: 61

