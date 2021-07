MILWAUKEE — Sunshine returns for the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s towards the lakefront and low 80s Inland Saturday.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s across the area.

High pressure will keep skies sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We'll have a slight chance for showers Tuesday night, otherwise skies become cloudier to round out the week.